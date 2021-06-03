Middle East

In Israel, Newly-formed Fragile Coalition Could Unseat Netanyahu

By VOA News
June 03, 2021 07:25 AM
Israeli police officers stand guard as right wing protesters chant slogans and hold signs showing Naftali Bennett
Israeli police officers stand guard as right wing protesters chant slogans and hold signs showing Naftali Bennett, and other members of the Yamina party, with Arab politicians Ahmad Tibi, right, and Mansour Abbas, left, during a demonstration.

An ideologically broad group of Israeli political parties struck a fragile deal late Wednesday that could unseat longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Less than an hour before a midnight deadline, Yair Lapid, the head of the Yesh Atid party, announced that he had secured the support of the majority of the 120-seat Knesset.  

Naftali Bennett, who leads the hardline nationalist Yamina party, announced his support for Lapid’s coalition on Sunday. 

The agreement between the two would see Bennett serve the first two years as prime minister before Lapid rotates into the role. 

But Lapid’s fragile eight-party coalition has a thin majority in the Knesset. 

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, whose party is a member of Lapid’s coalition, expressed hope that their shared animosity toward Netanyahu will provide enough incentive to find some common ground.

“Throughout the last campaign and also for the last two months, I reiterated and promised that the Labor party would make every effort to form a government that would replace the Netanyahu regime," he said. "There were days that were very, very uneasy. Today, we succeeded, we made history, we held our promise. As we always promised you to tell the truth and to do what we said we will do, tonight, we’ve succeeded.”

President Reuven Rivlin gave Lapid the opportunity to bring together a coalition of parties after Netanyahu failed to do so in early May. 

The Knesset is now required to hold a vote of confidence in the new government, a procedure that cannot be approved until the next plenum session, which is scheduled for Monday. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a briefing to ambassadors to Israel at a military base…
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks at a military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 19, 2021.

Israel has been in a period of political turmoil for two years, during which the country has held four elections.  

After two 2019 elections, Netanyahu failed to form a coalition but stayed on as caretaker prime minister. A year ago, he formed a coalition government with rival Benny Gantz, but that fell apart in December as parliament failed to pass a budget.  

The 71-year-old Netanyahu has been prime minister since 2009 after holding the same office for three years in the 1990s. He is on trial facing criminal corruption charges but has denied any wrongdoing.  

 

Related Stories

Chairman of the Yesh Atid Party, Yair Lapid, delivers a statement to the press in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in…
Middle East
Israeli Politicians Form Fragile Coalition to Unseat Netanyahu
Rivals trying to end prime minister’s rule claim majority support in Knesset
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 02:01 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in Jerusalem.
Middle East
Rivals' Unity Government Seeks to Unseat Israel's Netanyahu
Far-right party leader Naftali Bennett threw his crucial support Sunday behind a unity government to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what would be the end of a political era
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 05/30/2021 - 12:19 PM
Supporters of the Palestinians rally during the National March for Palestine demonstration at Lincoln Memorial, in Washington,…
Middle East
Pro-Palestinian Rally in Washington Seeks End to US Aid to Israel
Protester says there’s growing opposition in the US to how Israel treats the Palestinians, which he likened to apartheid in South Africa
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 05/29/2021 - 09:30 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage