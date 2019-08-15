Middle East

Israel Official: Netanyahu Weighing Ban on Omar, Tlaib Visit

By Associated Press
August 15, 2019 07:31 AM
U.S. Reps Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
FILE - Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Israel's prime minister is holding consultations with senior ministers and aides to reevaluate the decision to allow two Democratic Congresswomen to enter the country next week.
 
A government official said Thursday that Benjamin Netanyahu was holding consultations about the upcoming visit of Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and that "there is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format." The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
 
The Muslim members of Congress are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and advocates of a boycott against the country. Tlaib's family immigrated to the U.S. from the West Bank.
 
 Last month, Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer said Israel would not deny entry to any member of Congress.

