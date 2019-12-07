Israel Says 3 Rockets Fired Into Country From Gaza 

JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said Saturday that three rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.



The military said air defenses had intercepted two of the missiles.



There were no reports of injuries, and no Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.



Cross-border violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza has ebbed and flowed in recent years. Fighting last month was the most violent in months.



Leaders from Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza, and the smaller but more radical Islamic Jihad are in Cairo, talking with Egyptian officials about cementing a cease-fire.