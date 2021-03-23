Middle East

Israel Votes in Fourth Parliamentary Election in Two Years

By VOA News
March 23, 2021 07:33 AM
COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura votes for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus…
COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura votes for Israel's parliamentary election inside an intensive care ward for coronavirus patients at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, March. 23, 2021.

Voters in Israel cast ballots Tuesday in the country’s fourth parliamentary election in two years.
 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been in power since 2009, is facing challenges from several rivals, including Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party.
 
The last election held in May 2020 forced Netanyahu to partner with Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a power-sharing deal to form a government.
 
But that arrangement collapsed in December, with the government failing to agree on a budget.
 
Opinion polls indicate Netanyahu’s Likud party is likely to win the most seats Tuesday, but less clear is whether his allied parties would have enough support for the bloc to form a coalition government.

