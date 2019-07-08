Middle East

Israeli Court Blames Palestinian Authority for Past Attacks

By Associated Press
July 8, 2019 11:56 AM
Palestinian children hold toy guns in front of the Dome of the Rock during a protest on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, against Israel's military offensive in Gaza July 28, 2014
FILE - Palestinian children hold toy guns in front of the Dome of the Rock during a protest on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, July 28, 2014.

JERUSALEM - An Israeli court has found the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization responsible for deadly attacks against Israelis and Jews during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.
 
The Jerusalem court stated that the Palestinian institutions and individual Palestinian leaders provided financial support to attackers and incited to violence.
 
Tuesday's ruling addressed 17 incidents, including the killing of two soldiers by a Palestinian mob in the West Bank in 2000 and a shooting that killed four members of an Israeli family in a West Bank settlement during the Passover holiday in 2002.
 
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of the advocacy group that filed the lawsuit, says she will seek over $250 million in damages from Palestinian tax funds and foreign bank accounts.
 
There was no immediate comment from the Palestinians.

