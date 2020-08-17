Middle East

Israeli Guards Shoot Disabled Palestinian

By VOA News
August 17, 2020 05:51 AM
Israeli soldiers and a firefighter examine a fire started by an incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli…
Israeli soldiers and a firefighter examine a fire started by an incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, near Kibbutz Netiv Ha'asara, Aug. 12, 2020.

Security guards shot a Palestinian man in the legs Monday at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem after the man failed to respond to the guards’ orders to stop, according to an account in the Jerusalem Post.  

The Post said the man apparently had a “hearing and speech impairment.”  Border guards helped the man get medical attention. 

Michael Zats, an advocate for reforming the way security forces treat people with disabilities, told Army Radio, "Security forces don't always know how to internalize the person in front of them and don't identify the nuances." 

Zats said there are a number of cases demonstrating that public spaces can be “threatening for people with disabilities.” 

The Joint List and Meretz said the shooting of the disabled man is part of the pattern of "the daily violation of the rights of the Palestinians." 

Related Stories

Palestinian protesters burn a banner showing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during a protest
Middle East
Israelis Thrilled, Palestinians Furious Over UAE Deal
United Arab Emirates is third Arab county to sign a peace deal with Israel
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 13:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage