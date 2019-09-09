Middle East

Israeli Leader Claims to Find New Iranian Nuke Site

By Associated Press
September 9, 2019 12:52 PM
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, gestures as he speaks during a ceremony near Hebron's holiest site, known to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs and to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, Sept. 4, 2019.

JERUSALEM - Israel's prime minister has unveiled what he says is a previously undisclosed Iranian nuclear weapons site.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu said the facility was discovered from records that Israel said it had seized from an Iranian nuclear warehouse early last year.

He showed a satellite photo of the facility in the southern Fars province's Abadeh area in June, followed by a second photo of what he said was the site being destroyed in July, after the Iranians realized they'd been discovered.
 
Netanyahu, a fierce critic of the international nuclear deal with Iran, says Tehran is trying to develop a nuclear weapon — a charge Iran denies.
 
 "Israel knows what you're doing, Israel knows when you're doing it, and Israel knows where you're doing it," Netanyahu said.

 

 

