Middle East

Israeli-Palestinian Situation Faces 'Watershed Moment' Over Annexation, UN Chief Says

By Margaret Besheer
June 24, 2020 11:07 AM
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement overlooking the Israeli settlement of Har Homa,…
FILE - Prime Minister Netanyahu delivers a statement overlooking the Israeli settlement of Har Homa, in an area of Israeli-occupied West Bank, that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the region's capture in 1967 Middle East war, Feb. 20, 2020..

NEW YORK - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that the Israeli-Palestinian situation is facing a “watershed moment” over Israel’s annexation plans.   

“If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-state solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations,” the U.N. chief told a meeting of the Security Council. “I call on the Israeli government to abandon its annexation plans.”   

Israel's new coalition government, sworn-in one month ago and led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says it plans to start annexing, as early as next Wednesday, about 30% of the West Bank, as laid out in the Trump administration’s peace plan, including Israeli settlements and areas populated mainly by Palestinians. The government’s plan does not have the full support of the Israeli public.  

People take part in a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank and Trump's mideast initiative, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 23, 2020.

Guterres reaffirmed that a lasting resolution to the decades-old conflict must be in line with international law, relevant U.N. resolutions and bilateral agreements.   

“I will continue to consistently speak out against any unilateral steps that would undermine peace and the chances for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through meaningful negotiations,” he said.   

Guterres spoke at the monthly discussion on the conflict in the Security Council, which was held in a virtual format, due to the suspension of in-person meetings at the U.N. complex in New York because of COVID-19.   

FILE - Nickolay Mladenov, the U.N. special coordinator for Middle East peace, visits a solar energy project at Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13, 2019.

Guterres’ Middle East envoy joined the discussion from Jerusalem. Nickolay Mladenov said the two-state solution must not be undercut and that diplomacy must be given a chance. He urged a swift return to dialogue without pre-conditions between the group known as the Middle East Quartet (the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations) with the Palestinian leadership, Israel and regional stakeholders.   

“The window is closing, but there is still time to avert chaos,” Mladenov said. “It will require a concerted effort by all stakeholders and the will to take political risks to achieve peace.”   

Wednesday’s meeting comes in the lead-up to the possible annexation and drew high-level participation. The secretary-general of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, is to address the council, as well as foreign ministers from six of the 15 council member countries. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki and the ambassador of Israel to the United Nations are also participating. 

Related Stories

Jewish Settlers Divided on Israeli West Bank Annexation
00:03:22
Middle East
Jewish Settlers Divided on Israeli West Bank Annexation
Netanyahu plans to go ahead with annexation on July 1st as some worry
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 05:17
FILE - An Israeli flag stands by a road near the Israeli settlement of Shlomtzion in the Jordan valley of the occupied West Bank, Jan. 27, 2020.
Middle East
Jordan Hopes to Avert Israeli Annexation of West Bank Lands
In the coming days, King Abdullah II faces perhaps the most serious decisions of his more than two decade-long reign
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 13:19
Muslim men carry the body of Iyad Halak to burial after Israeli police shot him dead in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, May 31,…
Middle East
Israeli PM Says Police Killing of Palestinian Is 'Tragedy'
Thousands of mourners massed for Hallak's funeral, while online the hashtag #PalestinianLivesMatter echoed the fury being seen over police violence and racism in the United States
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 17:13
Peace Process Fading as Israeli Annexation Approaches
00:04:06
Middle East
Peace Process Fading as Israeli Annexation Approaches
Palestinian leaders suspend security cooperation and Israeli military goes on alert as West Bank annexation draws near
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 09:52
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage