Israeli PM, Rival to Meet After Final Election Results Out

By Associated Press
September 25, 2019 08:05 AM
A combination picture shows leader of Blue and White party, Benny Gantz in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel, Avigdor Lieberman, head of Yisrael Beitenu party in Tel Aviv, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
JERUSALEM - The final results of Israel's repeat election show the ruling Likud party adding an extra seat in parliament, but changes little else about the deadlocked vote. President Reuven Rivlin has now summoned the two front-runners to again discuss a potential unity government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu jumps to 32 of the 120 seats in parliament, one behind his rival Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party. But since Likud's gain comes at the expense of an allied ultra-Orthodox party, it doesn't change the total of 55 lawmakers who support Netanyahu against the 54 who back Gantz.
 
With Avigdor Lieberman refusing to let his eight seats endorse either candidate, both Netanyahu and Gantz remain short of the required 61-seat majority.

Rivlin received the official tally Wednesday from the Central Elections Committee.

 

 

