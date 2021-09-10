Middle East

Israeli Police Catch 2 Palestinians Who Broke Out of Prison

By Associated Press
September 10, 2021 03:55 PM
A man walks by a banner depicting the six Palestinian prison escapees, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on September 8, 2021…
FILE - A man walks by a banner depicting the six Palestinian prison escapees, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, September 8, 2021.

JERUSALEM - Israeli police said on Friday night that they had caught two of the six Palestinians who escaped from a maximum-security prison this week in a daring prison break that has captured the country's attention.  

Police said the two were caught in northern Israel on Friday night.

The announcement did not identify the prisoners or give any other details. But the Haaretz news site identified them as Mahmoud Aradeh and Yakub Kadari, members of the Islamic Jihad militant group who were both serving life sentences. The report said the men were caught in the northern city of Nazareth after a civilian alerted police about two suspicious figures. 

The six Palestinians tunneled out of the Gilboa prison on Monday, setting off a furious manhunt across Israel and in the West Bank.  

They include four members of the militant group Islamic Jihad who were serving life sentences as well as Zakaria Zubeidi, a well-known militant leader from the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s. All of the prisoners are from the nearby city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. 

The escape exposed major flaws in Israel's prison service and set off days of angry criticism and finger pointing. 
 

Related Stories

Israeli security force members stop a car at a roadblock as part of search efforts to capture six Palestinian men who had…
Middle East
Israel Conducts Massive Manhunt After Prison Escape
Rioting and demonstrations erupt after Palestinians convicted of terrorism — including five members of Islamic Jihad — break out of prison
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 02:48 PM
Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel, Monday,…
Middle East
Israel Searches for 6 Palestinians After Rare Prison Break
The escape marks an embarrassing security breach just ahead of the Jewish New Year, when Israelis flock to the north to enjoy beaches, campsites and the Sea of Galilee
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 12:00 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage