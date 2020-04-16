Middle East

Israeli President Tasks Parliament with Picking Prime Minister

By VOA News
Updated April 16, 2020 04:48 AM
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending the weekly cabinet meeting…
This combination of file pictures shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and retired Israeli general Benny Gantz, one of the leaders of the Blue and White political alliance.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tasked the country’s parliament Thursday with picking a new prime minister after the expiration of the latest deadline in a long-running political stalemate.

Lawmakers will have three weeks to come to an agreement or risk sending Israel to a fourth election.

Israel has held three indecisive elections in the span of a year with no party winning a majority. 

Each time, separate postelection attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his top rival, Benny Gantz, to form a governing coalition have failed. 

The two leaders have been working on a potential power-sharing agreement, and said they would continue talks Thursday after missing a midnight Wednesday deadline.  They had reported “significant progress” earlier in the week.

A potential framework could include Netanyahu staying on as prime minister for a set number of months before handing off the role to Gantz.

Related Stories

FILE - Logo of Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Feb. 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
COVID-19 Pandemic
Israeli Defense Firm Elbit Systems to Produce Ventilators
Based on technology developed by LifeCan Medical, the Elbit machines will enable medical centers to provide initial care to patients suffering from less severe respiratory conditions, said the company, which is better known for its advanced weapons platforms and surveillance systems
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:16
A view of a deserted street, during a curfew after the state's first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), was announced, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Yemen Has 1st Confirmed Virus Case, More Than 10k in Israel
Experts have warned that Yemen is a uniquely dangerous place for the coronavirus to spread due to poverty and already existing diseases
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 07:43
Palestinians workers in a protective suits get ready to disinfect mosques and churches as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 7, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Outbreak Poses Dilemma for Palestinians Working in Israel
They can stay inside Israel, where wages are much higher but where the outbreak is more severe, or they can return home to quarantine and unemployment in the West Bank
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 07:24
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 17, 2020, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani gives a press conference at the…
Middle East
Iran Parliament Speaker, Israeli Health Minister Have Virus
Iran's parliament announced Ali Larijani's illness on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 09:22
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage