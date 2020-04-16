Israeli President Tasks Parliament with Picking Prime Minister

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tasked the country’s parliament Thursday with picking a new prime minister after the expiration of the latest deadline in a long-running political stalemate.

Lawmakers will have three weeks to come to an agreement or risk sending Israel to a fourth election.

Israel has held three indecisive elections in the span of a year with no party winning a majority.

Each time, separate postelection attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his top rival, Benny Gantz, to form a governing coalition have failed.

The two leaders have been working on a potential power-sharing agreement, and said they would continue talks Thursday after missing a midnight Wednesday deadline. They had reported “significant progress” earlier in the week.

A potential framework could include Netanyahu staying on as prime minister for a set number of months before handing off the role to Gantz.