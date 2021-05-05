Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Fails to Form Government 

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to meet a midnight deadline for forming a new government following the March 23rd election. Israel’s president has three days to offer someone else a chance to form a government and is most likely to ask Yair Lapid, head of the centrist Yesh Atid party. If he is not able to succeed, Israel could be headed for a fifth election in just over two years.

Israel’s fractious political system is again on display as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest serving prime minister, failed to meet a deadline Tuesday for forming a coalition government.

In the most recent election, Netanyahu’s Likud party received the largest number of seats, 30 out of a total of 120. Netanyahu, however, was not able to put together a majority coalition of 61 seats that would enable him to remain in power.

Netanyahu is also on trial in three separate corruption cases. He denies any wrongdoing.

Israel pollster Mitchell Barak told i24 television that the public is fed up with the political deadlock.

"The Israeli public is definitely disappointed with the leadership of the country and with the elected officials because they’re not able to put together a government," he said. "There seem to be a lot of egos playing here. Certainly, Netanyahu has his core group whether he’s on trial, not on trial, he has a significant group of people, 30 percent of the population or about a million people let’s say, who want him to be prime minister.”

FILE - Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid gestures as he delivers a speech following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election at his party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 24, 2021.

President Reuven Rivlin is expected to ask Yair Lapid to try to form a government. Lapid has already offered Naftali Bennet, the head of a small right-wing party called Yemina, to be prime minister first if he joins Lapid’s coalition. Netanyahu offered him a similar deal.

Whether Lapid can bring together a coalition of left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties could depend on whether an Arab party called Raam joins the coalition. If so, it would be the first time that an Arab party is part of the government.

The head of Raam, Abbas Mansour, said he is talking with both Netanyahu and Lapid.

Mansour said that his party wants there to be a government to end the political paralysis.

If Lapid is not able to put together the coalition in another 28 days, it is likely that Israel will move toward yet another election – it’s fifth in just over two years.