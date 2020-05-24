Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Trial Begins in Jerusalem

By Linda Gradstein
Updated May 24, 2020 11:00 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the first Cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the…
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a swearing-in ceremony of his new unity government with election rival Benny Gantz, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, May 17, 2020.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on trial Sunday on three cases of fraud, corruption and breach of trust. If convicted, Netanyahu faces years in jail. He maintains his innocence and accuses the justice system of trying to engineer a coup against him.

Benjamin Netanyahu had already made history as the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. Sunday, he did it again, becoming the first sitting prime minister to go on trial for fraud and breach of trust. He arrived at the court from a Cabinet meeting of his new national unity government.   

Protesters against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave flags and banners outside his residence in Jerusalem, May 24, 2020.

Outside the prime minister’s house, hundreds of Israelis demonstrated against Netanyahu, calling on him to resign. Outside the courthouse in east Jerusalem, a similar number rallied for Netanyahu.   

Before entering the courtroom, Netanyahu lashed out against the court and the media, insisting that he is innocent of all charges. 

He said the trial is an attempt at a political coup against the will of the people. He said he will continue to fight and continue to lead the state of Israel.   

Netanuyahu entered the small courtroom that seats about 20 people with two of his lawyers, and refused to sit on the defendant's bench until photographers had been removed from the courtroom.   

The judges then read the charges against him, including fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu is accused of performing favors in exchange for both gifts totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, and positive press coverage. 

His attorneys said they needed several more months to study all of the materials, a request the prosecution said was unnecessary as the indictment was filed over a year ago.   

The trial is expected to take at least a year. In the new government formed earlier this month, Netanyahu is supposed to serve as prime minister for a year and a half, before turning the job over to his former rival and head of a centrist party, Benny Gantz.   

A few months later, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is due to retire. The president is a mostly ceremonial, although prestigious, job in Israel. It also confers immunity from prosecution. Many in Israel believe that Netanyahu is already competing for this job. 

Related Stories

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali…
VOA News on Iran
US: Iran's People Will Reject Islamist Rulers' Anti-Semitic Threats Against Israel
Iran’s supreme leader trying to unite Iranians behind racist, anti-Semitic language, State Department spokesperson says
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 22:06
Palestinian Garment Factory Makes Coronavirus Protective Gear for Israel
00:02:22
COVID-19 Pandemic
Gaza Garment Factory Makes COVID Protective Gear for Israel
Factory's owner believes humanitarian situation more important than politics or conflicts
Default Author Profile
By Safi Mahmoud
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 23:01
Middle East
Gaza Factory Exports Face Masks to Israel During COVID-19 
Before the spread of coronavirus, the factory ran at a rather slow pace producing clothes for local and Israeli markets. But it is now thriving as more than sixty of its workers strive each day to meet Israel’s high demand for face masks.
Default Author Profile
By Safi Mahmoud
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 23:06
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a leadership meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 19,…
Middle East
Abbas Tears Up Security Agreements with Israel, US 
Palestinian president cites Israeli plans to annex part of the West Bank  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 20:57
Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage