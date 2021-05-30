Middle East

Israel's Netanyahu Faces Growing Threat to Lengthy Rule 

By Associated Press
May 30, 2021 12:19 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks at U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (not pictured) during a joint news conference in Jerusalem, May 25, 2021.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents on Sunday appeared to be moving closer toward a coalition deal that could end the 12-year rule of the longtime Israeli leader. 

Naftali Bennett, leader of the small Yamina party and a kingmaker following March 23 elections, scheduled an 8 p.m. news conference where he was expected to announce his decision to join a diverse collection of opponents seeking to topple Netanyahu. 

Israeli media said that party members earlier Sunday endorsed the decision. If he follows through, Bennett, a former Netanyahu aide turned rival, would play a key role in ending the prime minister's record-setting term. Israeli media have said that Bennett and the opposition leader, Yair Lapid, will agree on a power-sharing deal in which they rotate the job of prime minister over the next four years. 

“The party unanimously supports Bennett and his efforts to establish a government and to prevent a fifth election,” the party said in a statement without elaborating. 

Israel has gone through four consecutive elections over the past two years. Each election was seen as a referendum on Netanyahu — who has become a polarizing figure in Israeli politics due to his ongoing corruption trial — with each ending in deadlock. 

Netanyahu is desperate to stay in power while he is on trial. He has used his office as a stage to rally support and lash out against police, prosecutors and the media. 

If his opponents fail to form a government and new elections are triggered, it would give him another chance at seeing the election of a parliament that is in favor of granting him immunity from prosecution. But if they succeed, he would find himself in the much weaker position of opposition leader and potentially find himself facing unrest in his Likud party. 

In a statement Sunday, Netanyahu issued a desperate appeal for Bennett to avoid the temptation of joining his opponents. 

He accused Bennett of deceiving his voters and abandoning his nationalistic principles “all in order to be prime minister at any price.” 

In order to form a government, a party leader must secure the support of a 61-seat majority in parliament. Because no single party controls a majority on its own, coalitions are usually built with smaller partners. 

As leader of the largest party, Netanyahu was given the first opportunity by the country’s figurehead president to form a coalition. But he was unable to secure a majority with his traditional religious and nationalist allies. 

Netanyahu even attempted to court a small Islamist Arab party but was thwarted by a small ultranationalist party with an anti-Arab agenda. Although Arabs make up some 20% of Israel’s population, an Arab party has never before sat in an Israeli coalition government. 

After Netanyahu’s failure to form a government, Lapid was then given four weeks to cobble together a coalition. He has until Wednesday to complete the task. 

Lapid already faced a difficult challenge, given the broad range of parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc that have little in common. They include dovish left-wing parties, a pair of right-wing nationalist parties, including Bennett’s Yamina, and most likely the Islamist United Arab List. 

Lapid’s task was made even more difficult after war broke out with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip on May 10. His coalition talks were put on hold during the 11 days of fighting. 

But with Wednesday’s deadline looming, negotiations have kicked into high gear. Lapid has reached coalition deals with three other parties so far. If he gets Bennett on board, the remaining partners are expected to quickly fall into place. 

Related Stories

Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP…
Middle East
Israel's Netanyahu Rebuffs Biden's Call for 'Significant De-escalation' of Attacks on Gaza
Israeli leader says he is ‘determined to continue this operation until its aim is met’; since May 10, Israeli strikes have killed at least 217 Palestinians, including 63 children. Hamas rockets have killed 12 Israelis, including a child
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/19/2021 - 01:49 PM
Israeli soldiers walk next to tanks near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on its Israeli side
Middle East
Israeli Assault Will Continue ‘as Long as Needed,’ Netanyahu Says
US president spoke Saturday with leaders from both sides of the ongoing violence 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/15/2021 - 09:11 PM
President Joe Biden speaks at Tidewater Community College, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Portsmouth, Va. Biden and the first lady are…
Middle East
Biden Tells Netanyahu of His ‘Concern,’ Calls on Abbas to End Rocket Fire
President also accents 'safety of journalists' after Israeli strike destroyed building housing premises of US-headquartered Associated Press in Gaza
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 05/15/2021 - 05:58 PM
Supporters of the Palestinians rally during the National March for Palestine demonstration at Lincoln Memorial, in Washington,…
Middle East
Pro-Palestinian Rally in Washington Seeks End to US Aid to Israel
Protester says there’s growing opposition in the US to how Israel treats the Palestinians, which he likened to apartheid in South Africa
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 05/29/2021 - 09:30 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage