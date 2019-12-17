Middle East

Kuwait Forms New Cabinet After Row by Ruling Family Members

By Associated Press
December 17, 2019 12:51 PM
FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's then-foreign minister, now prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah attends the Arab League's…
FILE - Kuwait's then-foreign minister, now prime minister, Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah attends the Arab League's foreign ministers' meeting in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 21, 2019.

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait has formed a new government after the previous Cabinet was dissolved amid a dispute among powerful members of the country's ruling family, the Kuwait News Agency said Tuesday.

The new Cabinet is led by Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah, formerly the foreign minister in the previous government.

Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Sabah al-Sabah had fired his son, Nasser al-Sabah, who was defense minister, and Khaled al-Sabah, who was interior minister and is also a member of the ruling family, after they publicly feuded over accusations of corruption.

Members of Kuwait's elected parliament were gearing up to grill the former interior minister, which apparently prompted the government's dissolution in November.

While he was defense minister, Sheikh Nasser had said he discovered that $790 million was embezzled while the interior minister, Sheikh Khaled, served as minister of defense.

Sheikh Nasser, the emir's son, is seeking the prosecution of his predecessor along with five other top Defense Ministry officials over the alleged embezzlement.

The Justice Ministry imposed a gag order banning local media from reporting on the embezzlement case. It said the trial would be closed and that no information related to it should be circulated in social or traditional media.

The new government, approved by Kuwait's ruling emir and reported in state media Tuesday, has named Ahmed Mansour al-Ahmad al-Sabah as defense minister.

The new interior minister is Anas Khaled Nasser al-Saleh, the agency reported. Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al- Sabah was appointed foreign minister.

The new Cabinet includes two women: Finance Minister Mariam Aqeel al-Aqeel and Rana Abdullah al-Fares as minister of public works and minister of state for housing affairs.

 

 

 

