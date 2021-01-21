Middle East

At Least 23 Die as Suicide Bombers Hit Iraqi Capital

By VOA News
Updated January 21, 2021 08:25 AM
Site of a suicide attack in a central market in Baghdad
Members of Iraqi security forcers inspect the site of a suicide attack in a central market in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2021.

 Two suicide bombers attacked a market in Iraq’s capital Thursday, killing at least 23 people and wounding  50 others.    

The bombings hit central Baghdad’s Bab al-Sharqi commercial area.   

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.    

Such attacks had become rare in Baghdad following the 2017 defeat of the Islamic State militant group.  

President Barham Salih condemned the attack, saying Iraq stands against attempts to destabilize the country. 

Colonel Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State, tweeted that the attack is “yet another instance of terrorists killing fellow Iraqis & harms those who seek peace.” 

