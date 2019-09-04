Middle East

Lebanese Premier Vows to Keep Currency Pegged to Dollar

By Associated Press
September 4, 2019 09:44 AM
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Aug. 20, 2019.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a press conference after the inauguration of new measures at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Aug. 20, 2019.

BEIRUT - Lebanon's prime minister is pledging to keep the national currency pegged to the dollar and says the government won't consider an International Monetary Fund program that would leave it to the markets to decide the price of the Lebanese pound.

Saad Hariri told CNBC late on Tuesday: “We believe that keeping the Lebanese pound at 1,500 (to the dollar) is the only stable way to move forward with these reforms.”

The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the dollar since 1997.

Hariri's comments came a day after Lebanese leaders declared “an economic state of emergency” to resolve the country's economic crisis.

Lebanon has one of the world's highest public debts, standing at 150% of gross domestic product. Growth has plummeted and the budget deficit has reached 11% of GDP.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen during a meeting at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 6, 2019.
Middle East
Lebanon to Announce State of Economic Emergency, Plan to Accelerate Reforms
Lebanon is grappling with one of the world's heaviest public debt burdens at 150% of GDP and years of low economic growth
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 17:53
FILE - Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri gestures during the Paris Peace Forum after the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, Nov. 11, 2018.
Middle East
Lebanon's Hariri Signals Reservations Over IMF Proposals
PM was speaking on first day of a three-day parliamentary session that is expected to approve a state budget that aims to slash the deficit, as a step towards putting Lebanese state finances on a sustainable path
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 07/16/2019 - 20:25
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq