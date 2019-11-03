Middle East

Lebanese Show Support For President 

By VOA News
November 3, 2019 07:35 AM
Supporters of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun hold his poster during a rally in Baabda near Beirut, Lebanon, November 3, 2019…
Supporters of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun hold his poster during a rally in Baabda near Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 3, 2019.

In Beirut, thousands of people turned out Sunday to show their support for Lebanon's president. 

The demonstration was held near Michel Aoun's presidential palace in southeastern Beirut. 

The show of support for Aoun is in direct contrast to the protests Lebanese citizens began staging across the tiny Mediterranean country last month, demanding a complete overhaul of Lebanon's sectarian-based politics. 

The demonstrators have also blamed the political establishment for rampant corruption and poor public services. 

Another anti-government protest, however, is slated for later Sunday in central Beirut. 

