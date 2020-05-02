IS Militants Kill 10 Iraqi Militiamen in Most Lethal Attack in Months

Islamic State militants killed 10 fighters of an Iraqi paramilitary force early Saturday, fueling concerns of the jihadist group’s resurgence in the country.



Iraq’s security forces said in a statement the attack near the central city of Samarra was coordinated.



It was the most lethal assault in months by IS sleeper cells, which have continued to carry out hit-and-run attacks on security forces in remote areas in the north and west.



Last week, IS claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that wounded four people outside an intelligence office in the northern province of Kirkuk.



Iraq declared victory over IS in late 2017 after a three-year military campaign.



IS once controlled about one-third of Iraq and neighboring Syria and the Saturday attack is raising concerns it could be making a comeback at a time when Iraqi authorities are trying to address an economic crisis and contain a coronavirus outbreak.

