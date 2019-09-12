Middle East

Mnuchin: No Meeting Planned Between Trump and Iran's Rouhani

By Associated Press
September 12, 2019 12:56 PM
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin takes a question from a reporter outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Sept. 9, 2019.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says President Donald Trump has no plans to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani  while he's in New York for the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

Mnuchin said Thursday that such a meeting is "not planned at the moment," even though Trump has made clear "he would sit down with Rouhani with no condition" to discuss Iran's nuclear program.
 
Mnuchin also insists that the recent departure of former national security adviser John Bolton will not dramatically change the Trump administration's posture on Iran. He says he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "have been executing the president's maximum pressure campaign" so there's no "sea change."
 
Bolton was a hardliner on Iran who was skeptical of engagement.

 

 

