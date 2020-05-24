Netanyahu Becomes First Sitting Israeli Prime Minister to Face Criminal Charges

The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opens Sunday.

He is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to face criminal charges, including fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

He has also been accused offering regulatory changes to a media mogul in exchange for favorable coverage.

Netanyahu, the head of the right-wing Likud party, has denied all the charges and has called the trial a left-wing witch hunt.

The trial begins a week after Netanyahu was sworn in for an unprecedented fifth term.

He did not want to appear in court Sunday, but the Jerusalem District Court ruled last week that his appearance was necessary.