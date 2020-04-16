Netanyahu, Gantz to Try Again Thursday on Power-Sharing Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top rival Benny Gantz agreed to continue discussions Thursday on a potential power-sharing deal after missing the latest deadline in a long-running political stalemate.

Israel’s President Rueven Rivlin had given the two sides until midnight Wednesday to reach a deal after they reported “significant progress” earlier this week.

A potential framework could include Netanyahu staying on as prime minister for a set number of months before handing off the role to Gantz.

Israel has held three indecisive elections in the span of a year with no party winning a majority. Subsequent attempts by Netanyahu and Gantz to form a governing coalition have failed.

If these talks break down, Rivlin will ask the Israeli parliament to pick a leader, and if lawmakers cannot agree, a fourth election would follow.