Middle East

Netanyahu, Gantz to Try Again Thursday on Power-Sharing Deal

By VOA News
April 16, 2020 01:35 AM
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attending the weekly cabinet meeting…
This combination of file pictures shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and retired Israeli general Benny Gantz, one of the leaders of the Blue and White political alliance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top rival Benny Gantz agreed to continue discussions Thursday on a potential power-sharing deal after missing the latest deadline in a long-running political stalemate.

Israel’s President Rueven Rivlin had given the two sides until midnight Wednesday to reach a deal after they reported “significant progress” earlier this week.

A potential framework could include Netanyahu staying on as prime minister for a set number of months before handing off the role to Gantz.

Israel has held three indecisive elections in the span of a year with no party winning a majority.  Subsequent attempts by Netanyahu and Gantz to form a governing coalition have failed.

If these talks break down, Rivlin will ask the Israeli parliament to pick a leader, and if lawmakers cannot agree, a fourth election would follow.

