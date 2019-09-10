Middle East

Netanyahu Vows to Annex West Bank's Jordan Valley If Re-Elected

By AFP
September 10, 2019 12:44 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 23, 2019 Israeli soldiers stand guard in an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley between the Israeli city of Beit Shean and the West Bank city of Jericho. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…
In this file photo taken on June 23, 2019 Israeli soldiers stand guard in an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley between the Israeli city of Beit Shean and the West Bank city of Jericho.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls.

"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so ... today I announce my intention to apply with the formation of the next government Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea."

Related Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a ceremony opening the school year in the settlement of Elkana Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Netanyahu is reaffirming his pledge to impose Israeli sovereignty on West Bank settlements. …
Middle East
Netanyahu Again Pledges to Annex West Bank Settlements
The prime minister first made the pledge on the eve of April elections repeat elections are just more than two weeks away
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 05:50
Palestinian protesters sit before Israeli troops during a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the village of Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Middle East
US Scraps West Bank Conference over Palestinian Protests
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem was forced to postpone a conference it organized in the West Bank city of Ramallah after Palestinian officials and factions called for a boycott and threatened to organize mass protests
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/19/2019 - 13:59
Default Author Profile
Written By
AFP

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq