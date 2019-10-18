Middle East

No Let-up in Smoke, Gunfire and a War of Words Along Syrian-Turkish Border

By Jeff Seldin
Updated October 18, 2019 01:10 PM
Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters on an armored personnel carrier drive to cross the border into Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Oct. 18, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The drumbeat of shelling and small arms fire echo across swaths of northeastern Syria, as Turkish and Kurdish officials argue publicly over the terms of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

Witnesses report seeing smoke rising over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn, just across the border from Turkey, where Kurdish officials said heavy fighting continued Friday.  

Here are the latest developments:

- U.S. President Donald Trump says via Twitter he spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday, who told him that while there was minor sniper fire and shelling, “He very much wants the cease-fire, or pause, to work.”  Trump also tweeted that there is “good will on both sides” and that captured Islamic State fighters are now, “double secured by Kurds & Turkey,” and that the U.S. has secured “the Oil.”

- Earlier Friday, while speaking with journalists in Istanbul, Erdogan rejected reports of continued fighting in Syria. He added he had informed Trump of the impending offensive during a phone call the day before it began, and further warned Turkey would resume its offensive if the U.S.-brokered agreement is not fully implemented within the five-day window.

Medical volunteers move a bag carrying the body of a man killed during Turkish shelling in the area surrounding the Syrian Kurdish town of Ras al-Ayn as it arrives at a hospital in the nearby town of Tal Tamr, Oct. 18, 2019.

- Erdogan also said Turkey plans on setting up 12 observation posts in the safe zone and that he would discuss further steps when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin this coming Tuesday.

- Several Syrian Kurdish officials charge Turkey has already violated the U.S.-brokered deal. “Turkish army forces and their affiliated jihadist groups indiscriminately continue air strikes and artillery attacks on Serêkanîyê (Ras al-Ayn),” Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) spokesman Mustafa Bali told VOA’s Kurdish Service Friday.

- U.S. officials say despite reports of continued fighting, they are optimistic the deal with Turkey will yield results.  White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Friday that the U.S. delegation was "successful in a cease-fire, but that takes time."

- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also expressed confidence during an interview with Politico. “You always want it to happen faster, cleaner, in a more straightforward way,” he said. “But we have some additional reporting that’s not public that suggests that we think the path is still clear to being successful.”  Pompeo added the U.S. will “have to work to implement, to monitor, to make sure that it actually happens.”

A woman reacts as the body of a man killed during Turkish shelling in the area surrounding the Syrian Kurdish town of Ras al-Ayn arrives at a hospital in Tal Tamr, Oct. 18, 2019.

- Kurdish officials say a civilian convoy headed to Ras al-Ayn has been unable to reach the town and was forced to abandon its vehicles due to shelling in the area.

- SDF officials report ongoing fighting in Ain Issa, and say they shot down a Turkish military helicopter.

- A commander with the Kurdish Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) tells the Rojava Information Center that her forces had picked up radio chatter of Turkish-backed militias reassuring one another they will not stop fighting even if there is a cease-fire

- Turkish President Erdogan announced his forces had recaptured 200 of the approximately 750 captured Islamic State fighters who had been set free by the SDF.  SDF officials have previously denied allowing any IS fighters to escape from their prison facilities, though they admit seven had escaped.

- The United Nations Humanitarian Mission to Syria now estimates at least 160,000 people have been displaced since the start of the Turkish offensive on October 9.

 

