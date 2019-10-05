One Anti-Government Protester Killed in Iraq After Demonstrations Resume

Iraqi officials say one person was killed in Baghdad as police fired on anti-government protesters Saturday, the first day of demonstrations since a two-day curfew was lifted.

Demonstrators began taking to the streets last Tuesday to protest unemployment, poor public services and corruption.



Saturday’s protests came one day after former Shi'ite militia leader Moqtada al-Sadr, who leads the largest opposition bloc in parliament, called on the government to resign and said “early elections should be held under U.N. supervision."



Iraqi forces have been opening fire on the protesters, and medical and security sources say at least 65 people have been killed this week.



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) issued a statement Friday saying "the deaths of civilians and the growing number of wounded at the ongoing protests across the country is particularly worrying, as is the use of firearms for restoring public order."

The ICRC has called on both sides to show restraint as it monitors developments on the ground.

Iraqi protesters take part in a demonstration against state corruption, failing public services, and unemployment, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's central Khellani Square, Oct. 4, 2019.

'Difficult choices'

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Friday that the security measures, including the temporary curfew imposed were "difficult choices" but they were needed like "bitter medicine" that had to be swallowed.

In addition to those killed, hundreds of people have been wounded since the demonstrations began. The demonstrations have spread in Baghdad and in areas south of the capital.

The protests are the first major challenge to Abdul-Mahdi, who formed his government a year ago.

The government blamed the violence on "groups of riot inciters" and said security forces worked to protect the safety of peaceful protesters.

Iraq's parliament has ordered a probe into the violence.

Many Iraqi citizens blame politicians and government officials for the corruption that has prevented the country from rebounding from years of sectarian violence and the battle to defeat Islamic State militants, who at one point controlled large areas in the northern and western part of the country.

At his weekly Cabinet meeting earlier this week, the prime minister released a statement promising jobs for graduates. He also ordered the oil ministry and other government agencies to apply a 50% quota for local workers in future contracts with foreign countries.