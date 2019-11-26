Middle East

Outgoing Lebanese PM Hariri Withdraws Candidacy for Post

By Associated Press
November 26, 2019 08:56 AM
Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri gestures as he leaves after delivering his address in Beirut, Lebanon October 29, 2019…
FILE - Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri gestures as he leaves after delivering an address in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 29, 2019.

BEIRUT - Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says he is withdrawing his candidacy for the premiership. The announcement comes nearly a month after he resigned amid ongoing protests as well as a severe economic and financial crisis.

In a statement issued Wednesday, he called on President Michel Aoun to quickly hold consultations with heads of parliamentary blocks to name a new prime minister.

Hariri submitted his government's resignation on Oct. 29 in response to nationwide anti-government demonstrations that erupted two weeks earlier. They've since targeted corruption and mismanagement by the country's ruling elite.

Hariri says he hopes withdrawing his candidacy will open the way for a solution to the political deadlock. He insists that a new government made up of experts is needed to get Lebanon out of its crisis.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Lebanese security forces stand guard after a clash erupted between supporters of the Hezbollah movement and anti-government protesters, during a demonstration at Riad al-Solh square in the capital Beirut, Oct. 25, 2019.
Middle East
Hezbollah Supporters Attack Lebanon Anti-Graft Protesters
The tensions came after a peaceful day of demonstrations, more than a month into spontaneous nationwide street rallies against the political elite
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 21:20
Protesters burn a representation of an American flag during a rally against what they called America's intervention in Lebanon's affairs, near the U.S. embassy in Aukar, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 24, 2019.
Middle East
Protesters Blast Former US Envoy to Lebanon Near US Embassy
Ambassador Jeffery Feltman drew protesters' ire by saying that the country's recent 'demonstrations and the reactions to them by Lebanese leaders and institutions fortunately coincide with US interests'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/24/2019 - 15:30
For more than a month, demonstrators have been gathering across Lebanon, demanding government resignations and economic improvements, pictured in Beirut, Nov. 17, 2019. (Heather Murdock/VOA)
Middle East
Lebanon Faces Financial Collapse Amid Daily Anti-Corruption Protests
Experts say economy is on the brink of collapse after five weeks of daily demonstrations
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 19:50
Default Content Teaser
Middle East
Hariri's Resignation Could Create Political Vacuum in Lebanon
World leaders are urging Lebanese parties to work together
Default Author Profile
By Zlatica Hoke
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 06:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage