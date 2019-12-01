Middle East

Parliament Approves Iraqi Prime Minister's Resignation

By Reuters
December 01, 2019 09:04 AM
A still image taken from a video shows Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi delivering a speech on reforms ahead of planned…
A still image taken from a video shows Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi delivering a speech on reforms ahead of planned protest, in Baghdad, Oct. 25, 2019.

BAGHDAD - Iraq's parliament voted on Sunday to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, following weeks of violent anti-government protests that have rocked the country.

Abdul Mahdi's decision to quit on Friday came after a call by Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali
al-Sistani for parliament to consider withdrawing its support for Abdul Mahdi's government to stem the violence.

"The Iraqi parliament will ask the president of state to nominate a new prime minister," a statement from parliament's media office said.


Lawmakers said Abdul Mahdi's government, including the prime minister himself, would stay on in a caretaker capacity following Sunday's vote until a new government was chosen.

Under the constitution, President Barham Salih is expected to ask the largest bloc in parliament to nominate a new prime minister to form a government, a move expected to trigger weeks of political wrangling.

Anti-government protesters gather on Rasheed Street during clashes with security forces in Baghdad, Nov. 29, 2019.

Iraqi forces have killed nearly 400 mostly young, unarmed demonstrators since mass anti-government protests broke out on Oct. 1. More than a dozen members of the security forces have also died in clashes.

Abdul Mahdi's resignation, though welcomed by protesters, is not expected to end the demonstrations, which have called for an overhaul of a political system accused of being corrupt and keeping most of the population in poverty, without opportunity.

Demonstrations are continuing in Baghdad and other southern regions and security forces killed one protester and wounded nine others near a key bridge in the capital on Sunday, police and a medical source said.

The unrest poses the biggest challenge for Iraq since Islamic State insurgents seized swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory in 2014.

It pits mostly young, disaffected Shi'ite protesters against a Shi'ite-dominated government backed by Iran and accused of squandering Iraq's oil wealth while infrastructure and living standards deteriorate.

 

Related Stories

Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters rest after both sides shake hands and converse in a rare moment of calm in…
Middle East
3 Killed, More Than 50 Hurt in Latest Iraq Clashes
At least 400 people have died since leaderless uprising shook Iraq with thousands taking to the streets, decrying corruption, poor services, lack of jobs
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 18:57
Anti-government protesters gather on Rasheed Street during clashes with security forces in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 29, 2019.
Middle East
Iraqi Protests Continue Despite Prime Minister's Resignation Announcement
PM Adel Abdul-Mahdi said Friday he will submit his resignation to the country's parliament, following weeks of deadly protests
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 06:45
Iraqi anti-government protesters carry away an injured comrade amidst clashes with security forces by the capital Baghdad's…
Middle East
Violence Continues in Iraq Despite PM's Resignation
PM's move is latest twist in crisis, and his departure could be blow to Iranian influence
Iraqi protesters march with national flags and a Shiite Muslim flag reading in Arabic "oh martyr Hussein" during an anti…
Extremism Watch
Protests Are Major Test for Iraq After Islamic State
TEASER: Recent unrest in Iraq erupted in October when thousands of people in the capital, Baghdad, and major Shiite provinces in central and southern Iraq demanded end to corruption and misgovernance
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 17:10
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage