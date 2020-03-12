US Warns Iraq Base Attackers They Will Be Held Accountable

WASHINGTON - U.S. defense leaders said Thursday they know who launched the rockets in Iraq that killed and wounded U.S. and coalition troops and the Shia militia group responsible will be held accountable.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that he spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night and has the authority to do what he needs to do.

"We're going to take this one step at a time, but we've got to hold the perpetrators accountable," Esper said. "You don't get to shoot at our bases and kill and wound Americans and get away with it."

Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declined to provide any more information about any impending U.S. retaliation for the attack at Camp Taji north of Baghdad.

Two U.S. troops and one British service member were killed and 14 other personnel at the base were wounded when 18 rockets hit the base on Wednesday.