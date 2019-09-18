Middle East

Pompeo Visits Saudi Arabia, Meets With Crown Prince in Wake of Oil Facility Attacks

By Edward Yeranian
September 18, 2019 05:09 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, Sept 18, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sept 18, 2019.

CAIRO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, insisting that Iran was responsible for the attacks Saturday on Saudi oil installations. 

Saudi TV showed Pompeo arriving at Jeddah airport late in the afternoon, before meeting with the crown prince. "Iran is behind the attacks and not Yemen's Houthis," said the secretary, who was due to fly later in the day to the United Arab Emirates to meet UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Zayed. 

Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki told journalists at a press conference earlier that 18 drones and seven cruise missiles had hit the two Saudi oil facilities. Three other missiles fell short of their targets, he said, and he displayed photos of those.

"This attack did not originate from Yemen, despite Iran's best effort to make it appear so,” al-Maliki said. “Their collaboration with their proxy in the region to create this false narrative is clear. Secondly, the attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran." 

He stopped short of saying the missiles had been launched from Iranian territory, despite accusing Tehran of being behind the attacks.

Journalists film what Saudi military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said was evidence of Iranian weaponry used in the attack on Saudi Aramco's facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2019.

Maliki said Riyadh had invited U.N. investigators to examine the evidence about who launched the attack. Saudi media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told Crown Prince Mohammed he supported a "complete and impartial investigation." 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has denied that Tehran was responsible for the attacks. He told journalists in Ankara late Tuesday that Yemen's Houthis had launched the attack "in self-defense," responding to "daily Saudi attacks on their country." 
 
He said Yemenis had been forced to respond to what he called the "flood" of weapons the U.S. and Europe are sending to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. They must use legitimate resistance to stop the destruction of their country and Saudi aggression, he said. 

U.S. President Donald Trump instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a tweet Wednesday "to substantially increase sanctions on the country of Iran!" Trump did not specify, however, what those sanctions would be. 

FILE - Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks during a press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2019.

Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told journalists Tuesday that repairs to the damaged Saudi oil facilities were moving swiftly and that much of the country's oil production was back online. 

He said that “with the help of God ... we've been able to contain the damage during the past two days and restore more than half of the production that was taken offline during this terrorist attack.” 

On Tuesday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told a conference at the American Enterprise Institute that the U.S. "doesn't want war with anybody," but that the "United States is prepared; we're locked and loaded, and we're ready to defend our interests and our allies in the region.” 

Related Stories

This image provided on Sept. 15, 2019, by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco's Kuirais oil field in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia.
USA
Oil Price Drops for 2nd Day as Saudi Crude Output Recovers
Benchmark US crude fell about $1 to $58.29 per barrel in early trading; brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 85 cents to $63.70 per barrel
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 12:22
President Donald Trump and Robert O'Brien, just named as the new national security adviser, speak to the media at Los Angeles International Airport, Sept. 18, 2019,
USA
Trump: 'Many Options' to Respond to Iranian Attacks on Saudi Oil Fields
US president's statement comes hours after he said he is 'substantially' increasing economic sanctions against Iran in the wake of oil field attacks that Washington says were launched by Tehran
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 10:24
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
USA
Growing Evidence Iran Launched Oil Field Attacks in Saudi Arabia
US analysts are examining missile flight tracks and evidence at the oil production facilities that were struck
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 16:44
FILE - Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a meeting of leaders at an EU-Arab summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 24, 2019.
Middle East
Saudi King Calls for International Response to Oil Facility Attacks
King Salman speaks of need to 'clearly confront' perpetrators of attack that knocked out half of the kingdom’s oil production
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 12:13
Default Author Profile
Written By
Edward Yeranian

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq