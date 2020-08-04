Middle East

Powerful Explosion Rocks Beirut

By VOA News
Updated August 04, 2020 12:28 PM
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020, in this picture obtained from a social media video. (Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via Reuters)
Smoke rises after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020, in this picture obtained from a social media video. (Karim Sokhn/Instagram/Ksokhn + Thebikekitchenbeirut/via Reuters)

A large explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, according videos from witnesses.
 
The blast occurred in a port area and rippled through several district of the capital city, shattering windows and doors, witnesses said.
 

VOA reporter Anchal Vohra's Beirut apartment was damaged by the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo: Anchal Vohra / VOA)

The explosion came as a U.N.-backed court is trying four people from the Shi’ite Hezbollah group suspected of killing Lebanon’s former Sunni leader Rafik Hariri in a truck bombing 15 years ago, causing regional upheaval.
 
The court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on Friday that could shake the country again.

Debris from Beirut explosion is seen on the street from VOA reporter Anchal Vohra's apartment window in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo: Anchal Vohra / VOA)
