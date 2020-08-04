Powerful Explosion Rocks Beirut

A large explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, according videos from witnesses.
The blast occurred in a port area and rippled through several district of the capital city, shattering windows and doors, witnesses said.
The explosion came as a U.N.-backed court is trying four people from the Shi’ite Hezbollah group suspected of killing Lebanon’s former Sunni leader Rafik Hariri in a truck bombing 15 years ago, causing regional upheaval.
The court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on Friday that could shake the country again.