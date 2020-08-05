Powerful Explosion Rocks Beirut, Killing at Least 100, Injuring Thousands

Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared Wednesday a day of mourning in Lebanon after a powerful blast devastated the port in the capital city of Beirut. The Lebanese Red Cross said in a morning statement that more than 100 people were dead and at least 4,000 injured.

Officials said they expected the official casualty figures to rise as crews worked their way through rubble of damaged buildings and people searched for missing family and friends.

Injured are evacuated after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020.

The exact cause of Tuesday’s blast was not clear, but Lebanese officials put the focus on what they said was tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at port warehouses for the past six years.

The explosion took place in the evening, sending a huge mushroom cloud into the sky and shockwaves that blew outdoors and windows far from the port, overturned cars and damaged numerous buildings.

In the aftermath, hospitals were overrun with people seeking care.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut urged people to stay inside due to reports of toxic gases being released in the blast.

Leaders called for a quick investigation, with Diab pledging “those responsible will pay the price.”

▶️ A large explosion rocks Beirut, Lebanon.



👉 Powerful Explosion Rocks Beirut https://t.co/var8Wb9lmZ pic.twitter.com/C3s5NxuVP2 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) August 4, 2020

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who called an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday, said those accountable would face “the most severe penalties.”

“It is unacceptable that a shipment of ammonium nitrate estimated at 2750 tons has been present for 6 years in a warehouse without taking preventive measures that endanger the safety of citizens,” Aoun tweeted.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France was sending government personnel along with emergency doctors and several tons of medical equipment to Lebanon to help with recovery efforts.

The United Nations also said it was helping with the response and “remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon.”

Map of area where Beirut explosion occurred in Lebanon on Aug. 4, 2020.

VOA reporter Anchal Vohra's Beirut apartment was damaged by the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo: Anchal Vohra / VOA)

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon said the blast damaged one of its ships docked at the port and injured some peacekeepers.

“We are with the people and the Government of Lebanon during this difficult time and stand ready to help and provide any assistance and support,” UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Del Col said.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that the United States “stands ready to assist Lebanon,” adding that the blast “looks like a terrible attack.”

When asked whether he was confident the incident was an attack, and not an accident, Trump said: “Well, it would seem like it, based on the explosion. I've met with some of our great generals, and they just seem to feel that it was. This was not a -- some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event. This was a -- seems to be, according to them -- they would know better than I would, but they seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

The Department of Defense, when asked about Trump’s comment, referred VOA to the White House.

The New York Times, Reuters and CNN all cited U.S. officials saying initial information about the explosion did not indicate the cause was an attack.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who is opposing Trump in this year’s election, expressed sympathy for the victims of the explosion and urged the Trump administration and international community “to immediately mobilize assistance to the thousands injured in the blast.”

Jeff Seldin, national security correspondent, and Nike Ching at the State Department contributed to this report.