Powerful Explosion Rocks Beirut, Killing at Least 60, Injuring Thousands

At least 60 are dead and 2,500 injured after a massive explosion Tuesday rocked the port area of Beirut in what a Red Cross official called a “huge catastrophe.”

Much of the port was destroyed, and buildings and parked cars across the Lebanese capital were heavily damaged.

Ambulances carried the wounded away from the area hours after the blast. As night fell, the exact cause of the explosion was unknown.

Injured are evacuated after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020.

A Lebanese television station said officials suspect highly explosive sodium nitrate stored at the port may have been involved. People reported seeing an orange-colored cloud hovering over the blast site. Experts say such clouds usually accompany explosions involving nitrates.

An Israeli official immediately said Israel had “nothing to do” with the blast. Relations between Israel and Lebanon are on edge because the Lebanese-based terror group Hezbollah is massed along the southern border with Israel.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab proclaimed Wednesday a day of mourning.

Map of area where Beirut explosion occurred in Lebanon on Aug. 4, 2020.

VOA reporter Anchal Vohra's Beirut apartment was damaged by the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. (Photo: Anchal Vohra / VOA)

A White House official said President Donald Trump has been briefed on Tuesday's explosion and that the United States is “praying for the people of Lebanon.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, “I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to all those affected by the massive explosion at the port of Beirut today. We are closely monitoring and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon as they recover from this tragedy."

Witnesses said Tuesday’s disaster began with a series of small explosions that sounded like firecrackers, followed by a huge blast that sent a mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke and flame over the port.

Pictures show dazed victims covered with blood wandering the area, some with their clothes shredded.

“It was a real horror show. I haven’t seen anything like that since the days of the (civil) war,” one man said.

Others in the downtown area reported shattered windows in almost every structure, balconies torn off the sides of buildings and burned-out cars.

One man called Lebanon a “cursed” country, as it is suffering from the coronavirus outbreak and a shattered economy after decades of wars, terrorism and assassinations.

Nike Ching at the State Department contributed to this report.