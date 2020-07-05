Middle East

Rocket Attack Targets Iraq’s Green Zone

By VOA News
July 05, 2020 07:14 AM
Map of Green Zone, Baghdad, Iraq

A rocket attack Sunday targeted Baghdad’s Green Zone, home to a number of embassies, including that of the United States.

The rocket fell short of its target and instead damaged a nearby house, injuring a child, according to the Iraqi military.

The military said it was also able “to thwart another attack and seize a Katyusha rocket and launcher that were targeting the Taji base north of Baghdad.”  U.S.-led coalition troops are stationed at Taji.

No further details were given.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Sunday’s attack came just hours after the U.S. embassy tested an anti-rocket defense system.

In recent months, U.S. diplomats and troops have been the target of dozens of missile attacks in Iraq which the U.S. blames on Iran-backed militia.

In late June Iraqi forces arrested more than a dozen members of an Iranian-backed militia on charges of being involved in the attacks.

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is pictured at the prime minister's office in Baghdad
Extremism Watch
Release of Pro-Iran Militants Signals Governance Challenge in Iraq, Experts Say
Pro-Iran Shiite militias, nominally part of Iraq’s security system, call country’s premier a 'monster' who works for the Americans and vow to defy his orders
Default Author Profile
By Namo Abdulla
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 22:02
Map of Iraq
Middle East
Coalition Aircraft Destroys Islamic State Camps in Iraq
Three camps hit in rural Iraq
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 01:53
A picture taken on June 11, 2020 shows an empty street in Baghdad and blocked by a police car during a curfew in the Iraqi…
Middle East
US, Iraq Affirm Their Commitment to US Troop Withdrawal
Countries issued a joint statement on the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 00:58
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage