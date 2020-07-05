Rocket Attack Targets Iraq’s Green Zone

A rocket attack Sunday targeted Baghdad’s Green Zone, home to a number of embassies, including that of the United States.

The rocket fell short of its target and instead damaged a nearby house, injuring a child, according to the Iraqi military.

The military said it was also able “to thwart another attack and seize a Katyusha rocket and launcher that were targeting the Taji base north of Baghdad.” U.S.-led coalition troops are stationed at Taji.

No further details were given.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Sunday’s attack came just hours after the U.S. embassy tested an anti-rocket defense system.

In recent months, U.S. diplomats and troops have been the target of dozens of missile attacks in Iraq which the U.S. blames on Iran-backed militia.

In late June Iraqi forces arrested more than a dozen members of an Iranian-backed militia on charges of being involved in the attacks.