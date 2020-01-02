Middle East

Rockets Fall on Baghdad Airport, Security Unit Says 

By Reuters
January 02, 2020 06:51 PM
BAGHDAD - Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, the military-run Security Media Cell said in a statement early Friday. 

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several people, Security Media Cell said. Police and medical sources, however, said at least one person was killed and nine others were wounded. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. 

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following U.S. air raids on Sunday against Kataeb Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq last week. 

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up in the region over U.S. economic sanctions hurting the Iranian economy. The two sides have traded blame over attacks on oil installations, militia arms depots and military bases hosting U.S. forces. 

