Middle East

Rockets Target Iraqi Base Housing Coalition Troops

By VOA News
March 14, 2020 05:47 AM
This photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on Thursday, March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck…
This photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck launcher after a rocket attack on Camp Taji, a few miles north of Baghdad, in Rashidiya, Iraq.

Security officials say a fresh round of rockets has hit an Iraqi base where U.S.-led coalition forces are located. 

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. 

An Iraqi colonel told Reuters at least 10 rockets hit the base. 

The unusual daytime attack Saturday on Camp Taji came just days after a similar attack on the base killed two American service members and a British medic, while wounding at least 14 others. 

After Taji was hit Wednesday, U.S. retaliatory strikes hit five weapons depots of the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.  

The Pentagon said the rockets used in the attack on Taji had been stored in some of the depots. 

Related Stories

A handout picture received from the US embassy in Iraq on December 31, 2019, shows American soldiers taking position around the…
Middle East
Barrage of Rockets Target Iraqi Base, Killing 2 Americans, 1 Brit
U.S. officials suspect Iranian-backed militias are behind the barrage of Katyusha rockets that struck the base late Wednesday
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 19:57
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage