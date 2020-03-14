Rockets Target Iraqi Base Housing Coalition Troops

Security officials say a fresh round of rockets has hit an Iraqi base where U.S.-led coalition forces are located.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

An Iraqi colonel told Reuters at least 10 rockets hit the base.

The unusual daytime attack Saturday on Camp Taji came just days after a similar attack on the base killed two American service members and a British medic, while wounding at least 14 others.

After Taji was hit Wednesday, U.S. retaliatory strikes hit five weapons depots of the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.

The Pentagon said the rockets used in the attack on Taji had been stored in some of the depots.