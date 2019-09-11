Middle East

Saudis Condemn Israeli PM's West Bank Annexations Plans

September 11, 2019 12:11 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Sept. 10, 2019.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Sept. 10, 2019.

JERUSALEM - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pre-election vow to annex parts of the West Bank as a "very dangerous escalation," adding to a chorus of international condemnations and injecting the issue of Palestinian statehood into an election campaign that had all but ignored it.

The strongly worded statement from the Saudi royal court, which runs the affairs of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marked a significant rebuke from a regional power that had grown closer to Israel in recent years over its shared concerns about Iran's growing belligerency.
 

FILE - Israeli soldiers stand guard in an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley between the Israeli city of Beit Shean and the West Bank city of Jericho, June 23, 2019

Netanyahu said Tuesday he'd extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley if he is re-elected in the vote next week and would move to annex Jewish settlements. Critics said this could inflame the Middle East and eliminate any remaining Palestinian hope of establishing a separate state.
 
Netanyahu has made similar pledges to annex West Bank settlements before and hasn't followed through. The move was widely viewed in Israel as Netanyahu's latest campaign stunt to try and draw in more right-wing voters. It appeared unlikely to spark a major reaction in the Arab world, where championing the Palestinian cause has waned in favor of more pressing regional concerns.
 
But Jordan and the United Nations immediately rejected the proposal and Saudi Arabia made it clear that "there is no peace without the return of the occupied Palestinian territories" as it called for an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers.
 
"The Arab and Islamic worlds' preoccupation with many local and regional crises will not affect the status of the Palestinian cause," the royal court said in a statement. "Israel's attempts to impose a fait accompli policy will not obliterate the inalienable and protected rights of the Palestinian people."

Turkey's Foreign Ministry joined in denouncing Netanyahu, calling his statement "a new manifestation of Israel's decades-long occupation and unlawful practices." Ankara called on the international community "not to remain silent."
 
The 57-nation Organization for Islamic Cooperation also condemned Netanyahu's proposal, saying it would convene to "take urgent political and legal measures to address this aggressive Israeli position."
 
The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council likewise condemned Netanyahu's announcement. Some members of the GCC, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, had been edging closer to forming open ties with Israel in recent years — something Netanyahu himself had touted as one of his major diplomatic achievements.

FILE - President Donald Trump talks to reporters before a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 22, 2017, in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said it was important to act now as President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his Mideast peace plan after the Sept. 17 elections in Israel.
 
Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 war. Over 2.5 million Palestinians now live there, in addition to nearly 700,000 Jewish settlers. Israel already has annexed east Jerusalem in a move that is not internationally recognized. The international community, along with the Palestinians, overwhelmingly considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem illegal.
 
The Jordan Valley is relatively sparsely populated and seen by Israel as a key strategic asset since it provides a buffer zone against potential attacks from the east. Even moderate Israelis believe Israel should retain some element of control in the area under a peace deal.
 
Netanyahu did not detail what would happen to the Palestinian residents of the Jordan Valley if he went forward with his plan.
   

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 23, 2019 Israeli soldiers stand guard in an old army outpost overlooking the Jordan Valley between the Israeli city of Beit Shean and the West Bank city of Jericho. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…
Middle East
Netanyahu Announces Plans to Annex Part of Occupied West Bank if Reelected
Embattled prime minister fighting for political life as September 17 election approaches
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 12:44
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a ceremony opening the school year in the settlement of Elkana Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Netanyahu is reaffirming his pledge to impose Israeli sovereignty on West Bank settlements. …
Middle East
Netanyahu Again Pledges to Annex West Bank Settlements
The prime minister first made the pledge on the eve of April elections repeat elections are just more than two weeks away
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 05:50
Palestinian protesters sit before Israeli troops during a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel, in the village of Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Middle East
US Scraps West Bank Conference over Palestinian Protests
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem was forced to postpone a conference it organized in the West Bank city of Ramallah after Palestinian officials and factions called for a boycott and threatened to organize mass protests
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/19/2019 - 13:59
FILE - A Palestinian woman carries her children after the destruction of her home in Aqraba village, near the settlement of Itamar, Nablus, West Bank.
Middle East
Israel Approves Palestinian Construction in West Bank
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek these areas as parts of a future state. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law and an impediment to a two-state solution to the conflict
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 10:03

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq