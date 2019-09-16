Middle East

IS Says it Releases News Audio of Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

By VOANews
September 16, 2019 01:59 PM
The chief of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, purportedly appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video in an undisclosed location, in this undated TV grab taken from video released April 29 by Al-Furqan media.
The chief of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, purportedly appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video in an undisclosed location, in this undated TV grab taken from video released April 29 by Al-Furqan media.

The Islamic State terror group has issued a new audio recording , claiming to show the group's reclusive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi encouraging his supporters and fighters to conduct more military operations and engage in more propaganda.

The recording, posted to the internet Monday by IS's al-Furqan media division, also calls on IS supporters not to forget about Muslims being held in prisons and refugee camps.

U.S. officials have yet to comment on the purported recording.

Earlier this year, the terror group released a video of the man it claimed was Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seeking revenge for the fall of the terror group's self-declared caliphate In Iraq and Syria.

FILE - This image made from video posted on a militant website July 5, 2014, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq.
IS Claims Video Shows Reclusive Leader, Calls for Revenge

The Islamic State issued a new video Monday claiming to show its reclusive leader delivering a message to his followers, urging them to seek revenge for the fall of the terror group's self-declared caliphate In Iraq and Syria.

The more than 18-minute-long video posted to the internet by IS's al-Furqan media division shows a man, allegedly Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, sitting cross-legged against a white backdrop with a machine gun and a couple of pillows by his side. 

The man is seen speaking with other IS members, whose faces are blurred or covered with masks, acknowledging the recent fall of the

Before that, the 48-year-old Baghdadi had not been seen since he gave a sermon at the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul, Iraq, in July 2014.

The lack of public appearances and the sporadic messages attributed to him had led to speculation about his whereabouts, while also sparking numerous rumors of his death. But U.S. military and intelligence officials have long believed Baghdadi is alive and hiding in remote areas of Syria or Iraq where IS remains entrenched, possibly with local support.

Since 2016, the United States has offered a reward of up to $25 million for information that helps bring Baghdadi to justice. Only one other person, al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, has a reward that high.

VOA's Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

 

Related Stories

FILE - This image from video posted in July purports to show Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivering a sermon in Iraq; he's said to have been wounded with British national "Jihadi John" in an airstrike last Saturday.
Middle East
Dissent in IS Ranks; Al-Baghdadi Still in Charge?
In an extraordinary breach of the Islamic State's culture of unquestioning obedience, an IS writer calling himself Ibn Jubayr has penned a series of five scathing articles leveling direct and unprecedented criticism at the militant group's leadership, according to a respected monitoring group.The articles come amid a growing number of dissident social media posts by apparent IS members, a stark change in a group where any suggestion of disobedience or criticism normally has been…
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:41
FILE - This image from video posted in July purports to show Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivering a sermon in Iraq; he's said to have been wounded with British national "Jihadi John" in an airstrike last Saturday.
Extremism Watch
IS Announces Death of Leader al-Baghdadi's Son
The son of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has reportedly died carrying out a suicide bombing against Russian forces in the western Syrian city of Homs.  IS's Nashir News posted a photograph of a young boy posing with a rifle, claiming he was Baghdadi's son Hudhayfah al-Badri. It did not say when he was killed.  "Hudhayfah al-Badri [May Allah Accept Him], the son of the Caliph [May Allah Safeguard him], was killed in an inghimasi…
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
Tue, 07/03/2018 - 19:15
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend during a tour north of Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 8, 2017. Townsend said he believes Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is still alive.
Middle East
US Commander: IS Leader al-Baghdadi Likely Still Alive
Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appears to be alive, a top U.S. military commander said Thursday, contradicting Russia’s claims that it probably killed the top counterterror target months ago.“Do I believe he’s alive? Yes,” said Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, who commands the coalition forces fighting IS in Iraq and Syria, referring to al-Baghdadi.At first, Townsend said his belief stemmed from a lack of evidence he had seen, …
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq