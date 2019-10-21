Middle East

Senior Israeli Official Attends Bahrain Security Meeting Focusing on Iran

By Reuters
October 21, 2019 08:52 AM
General view of the opening session of Peace and Security conference in Manama, Bahrain, Oct. 21, 2019.
General view of the opening session of Peace and Security conference in Manama, Bahrain, Oct. 21, 2019.

MANAMA, BAHRAIN - A senior Israeli official attended a maritime security conference in Bahrain on Monday in another sign of Gulf Arab nations and Israel transcending longtime enmities to focus on a perceived common threat from Iran.

Israel, which regards Sunni Muslim Gulf states as natural allies against Shi’ite Muslim Iran, has formal diplomatic relations with only two Arab states, neighboring Egypt and Jordan, established in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

The maritime workshop being held in Manama stems from a Middle East conference held in Warsaw in February that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time called a “historical turning point” for an alliance against Tehran.

The United States is trying to build a global maritime coalition to secure vital trade channels following attacks on tankers in Gulf waters in May and June that Washington has blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

Tensions have risen since President Donald Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015 deal between world powers and Iran under which it agreed to curbs on its disputed nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Washington has since reimposed a panoply of sanctions meant to strangle Iran’s vital oil exports, and Tehran in turn has scaled back on commitments under the deal to restrict its uranium enrichment program.

“Aviation and maritime security are at top of the policy agenda in the region,” Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa told the opening of the Maritime and Aviation Security Working Group.

Israeli Foreign Ministry official Dana Benvenisti, head of its counter-terrorism department, attended the Manama gathering in a rare visit by an Israeli official to Bahrain.

In April a group of Israeli businessmen and government officials canceled a planned visit to an economic conference in Manama due to what organizers said were “security concerns”, following a social media campaign by Bahraini opponents of the visit.

In June, Bahrain hosted a “Peace to Prosperity” workshop meant to encourage investment in the Palestinian Territories as the first part of a broader White House political plan to end the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last year Oman hosted Netanyahu on a surprise trip, the first time an Israeli leader had visited the sultanate in 22 years. An Israeli cabinet minister subsequently visited the United Arab Emirates.

Related Stories

A Bahraini anti-government protester, his face covered against tear gas, watches for riot police from in front of a wall with posters of a Shiite cleric executed in Saudi Arabia and other opposition posters that have been torn by authorities in Sitra
Middle East
Renewed Unrest Grips Bahrain after Authorities Execute Activists
Protests broke out after the execution of two Shi'ite Muslim activists on terrorism-related charges revived tensions over the weekend in the Sunni-led kingdom, a Western ally that has cracked down on dissent since a failed 2011 uprising
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 07/29/2019 - 11:13
A Bahraini anti-government protester, his face covered against tear gas, watches for riot police from in front of a wall with posters of a Shiite cleric executed in Saudi Arabia and other opposition posters that have been torn by authorities in Sitra
Middle East
Bahrain Kills 2 Men Despite Objections Of Rights Groups
Executions were carried out despite objections from international human rights groups
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
Sat, 07/27/2019 - 07:55
Iraqi security forces stand guard near Bahraini embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Protesters stormed the Bahraini embassy compound in Baghdad Thursday night, removing the flag from above the building and replacing it with a Palestinian banner in protest against a conference held in the gulf nation to promote peace between Arabs and Israelis.
Middle East
Bahrain Summons Iraqi Ambassador Over Embassy Attack
According to the report, the Iraqi diplomat was told the attack by Iraqi protesters on the Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad was “an irresponsible behavior that is strongly rejected.”
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/28/2019 - 09:54
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq