Middle East

Some Commercial Airlines Reroute Flights Amid Mideast Risks

By Associated Press
January 08, 2020 03:56 AM
Israelis wait to board at Ben Gurion International airport a day after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration imposed a 24-hour restriction on flights after a Hamas rocket landed within a mile of the airport, in Tel Aviv, July 23, 2014.
Israelis wait to board at Ben Gurion International airport a day after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration imposed a 24-hour restriction on flights after a Hamas rocket landed within a mile of the airport, in Tel Aviv, July 23, 2014.

NEW DELHI - Some commercial airlines on Wednesday rerouted flights crossing the Middle East to avoid possible danger amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Australian carrier Qantas said it was altering its London to Perth, Australia, routes to avoid Iran and Iraq airspace until further notice. The longer route meant that Qantas would have to carry fewer passengers and more fuel to remain in the air for an extra 40 to 50 minutes.

Malaysia Airlines said that "due to recent events,'' its planes would avoid Iranian airspace.

Singapore Airlines also said that its flights to Europe would be re-routed to avoid Iran.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it was barring American pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace. The agency warned of the "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Such restrictions are often precautionary in nature to prevent civilian aircraft from being confused for ones engaged in armed conflict. The FAA said the restrictions were being issued due to ``heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations.’'

Following the FAA, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation advised Indian commercial carriers to avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Persian Gulf airspace.

At least two Kazakh airlines - Air Astana and SCAT - were considering rerouting or canceling their flights over Iran following the crash of a Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital when a fire struck one of its engines, said Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran's Road and Transportation Ministry.

Kazakhstan's officials said that Air Astana, the country's flagship carrier, "is currently holding a meeting on whether to reroute or ban'' flights. SCAT, one of the largest airlines in Kazakhstan, told Russia's Interfax news agency that they were also considering rerouting flights. The emergency flight restrictions follow Iranian ballistic missile strikes Tuesday on two Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops. Those strikes were retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike near Baghdad last week.

Related Stories

This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Fires Missiles at 2 Iraqi Air Bases Housing US Forces, Pentagon Says
Military official tells VOA 'this is a game changer'; Iran had threatened to avenge US killing of its top general Qassem Soleimani
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 18:35
Default Content Teaser
Middle East
Europe, NATO Call for Restraint as Iran Pledges Revenge for US Attack
America's European allies have urged de-escalation on all sides following Iran's pledge to retaliate for the U.S. killing of the country's top general. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad's airport Friday. Protests have erupted across the Middle East, and as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, NATO has suspended its training mission in Iraq as fears grow of an escalation in violence.
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 20:50
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage