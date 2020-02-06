Middle East

Suspected Israeli Airstrikes Reportedly Kill 23 Syrian Combatants

By Linda Gradstein
February 06, 2020 03:11 PM
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a damaged building targeted by Israeli missile strikes is seen…
FILE - In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a damaged building targeted by Israeli missile strikes is seen in the early morning in the Mezzeh area in the capital Damascus, Syria, Nov. 12, 2019.

JERUSALEM - A British monitoring group says Israeli missile strikes killed at least 23 pro-Iranian fighters near Damascus Thursday. Israel is not commenting, but Syrian state media said their air defense repelled a number of attacks.

A resident of Damascus filmed the airstrikes on his cellphone.

The Syrian state news agency said that Syrian troops shot down a number of missiles. But Rami Abdul Rahman of the British based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says there is more to the story.

He said at least 23 fighters were killed, possibly including some Iranians, and that the missiles caused extensive damage.

In the past, Israel has confirmed similar airstrikes, saying that Israel will not allow Iran to expand its control of Syria, and will not allow weapons convoys to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This time, Israel did not confirm or deny its involvement in the air assault, perhaps due to the high reported death toll.

Palestinian protesters chant angry slogans during a protest against a new U.S. Mideast peace plan, in Gaza City, Jan. 28, 2020.

The attacks in Syria came amid growing tensions between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians following the announcement of President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan. At least 14 Israeli soldiers were wounded in three separate incidents, and Hamas has called for more attacks in protest.

The reported strikes in Syria also came just over a month after the killing of Iranian Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike earlier this month in Iraq. Iran has vowed to avenge those attacks.

Iran is a major ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has survived a long Syrian civil war that is still going on in some areas. Iran has helped Assad fight Islamic State. Israel says it is concerned about growing Iranian influence in Syria.

 

Related Stories

Israeli police officers inspect the scene of an attack in Jerusalem, early Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, after a Palestinian motorist slammed his car into a group of Israeli soldiers.
Middle East
13 Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Palestinian Attacks; 2 Palestinians Dead in Clashes
The violence comes days after the unveiling of President Donald Trump’s proposed Middle East peace plan
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 05:43
Syrian rescuers search for victim between rubble of a destroyed house after deadly airstrikes at the northern town of Sarmin,…
Middle East
Turkey Expects Russia to Immediately Stop Syrian Regime Attacks in Idlib
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to push back Syrian government forces in Idlib unless they withdraw from the region by the end of month
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:38
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria.
Middle East
Turkey Hits Syrian Government Forces in Escalating Violence Over Idlib
Strikes come in retaliation for the killing Monday of Turkish soldiers; Turkey's Erdogan warns Moscow not to interfere in latest test to Turkish-Russian cooperation in Syria
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 07:33
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, search for survivors following an air-strike on the…
Extremism Watch
Will the Recapture of Syria’s Idlib Affect Islamic State?
A recent report published by the UN Security Council said the Syrian province remains dominated by extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State terror groups
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 00:31
Linda Gradstein
Written By
Linda Gradstein

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage