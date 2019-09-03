Middle East

Syrian Kurds to Remove Fortification From Border With Turkey

By Associated Press
September 3, 2019 11:01 AM
FILE- Kurdish fighters walk with their weapons outside the town of Tal Abyad, Syria, June 14, 2015.

BEIRUT - A spokesman for the Kurdish-led U.S.-backed force in Syria says they have carried out a patrol near a border town with Turkey to select fortifications to be removed soon.

Mustafa Bali of the Syrian Democratic Forces tweeted that the patrol occurred Tuesday near Tal Abyad.

The SDF announced last week that it has begun withdrawing its fighters from the border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn as part of a deal for a so-called safe zone in northeastern Syria involving the U.S. and Turkey.

Bali tweeted that the SDF are working together with the U.S.-led coalition “to make the agreement successful and to ease tensions on the border.”

Turkey has been pressing for a safe zone to ensure security on its border running east of the Euphrates River toward the Iraqi border.
 

