Middle East

Syrian Troops Surround Rebel-held Town on 3 Sides

By Associated Press
January 28, 2020 11:12 AM
Syrians drive through the city of al-Mastouma, in Idlib province, as they flee a government offensive, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020…
Syrians drive through the city of al-Mastouma, in Idlib province, as they flee a government offensive, Jan. 28, 2020.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA - Syrian government forces enveloped three sides of a key rebel-held town in the country's northwest, and were also advancing against insurgent positions west of the city of Aleppo, state media and opposition activists said Tuesday.
    
The fresh push came hours before the U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, was scheduled to arrive in the capital Damascus to meet with officials.
    
Syrian government forces have been on the offensive for more than a month in the northwestern Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold in the country. But in recent days, the government captured more than a dozen villages in the area as the insurgents' defenses began to crumble. Al-Qaida linked rebels control much of Idlib province and small parts of the adjacent area in Aleppo.
    
The main target of the government offensive under the cover of intense airstrikes was the strategic rebel-held town of Maaret al-Numan, which sits on the highway linking Damascus with Aleppo. Syrian troops were keeping a road leading west out of the town open, apparently to give insurgents a chance to withdraw.
    
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Syrian troops had tightened their grip on the town early Tuesday by capturing the nearby village of Kfar Roummah. The village lies to the southwest. Syrian state TV confirmed that government forces are now inside.
    
Further north, government forces began an offensive on the western suburbs of Aleppo in an attempt to push insurgents away from Syria's largest city. Rebels have rained artillery and mortar shells down on Aleppo in recent days.
    
The government offensive in Idlib province has led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, many of them to areas close to the border with Turkey. The province home to 3 million civilians, and the U.N. has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.
    
The push in Maaret al-Numan and west of Aleppo brought government forces closer to retaking a critical north-south highway that passes through the town, held by rebels since 2012.
    
In August, Syrian troops captured another town that the highway passes through, Khan Sheikhoun. If Syrian troops capture Maaret al-Numan, their next target is likely to be Saraqeb, which would become the last major town on the M5 highway outside government control.

Related Stories

FILE - People walk past debris following airstrikes by government forces, in the town of Ariha, Idlib province, Syria, Jan. 15, 2020.
Middle East
UN Agency Scales Up Food Delivery to Syria’s War-Torn Idlib
WFP scaling up operation to provide emergency food aid to more than 126,000 displaced people in Idlib in northwest Syria
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 01/26/2020 - 08:24
Gen. Frank McKenzie, center front, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, walks as he visits a military outpost in Syria,…
Middle East
General: US Committed to Syria Fight; Missions up Against IS
The top US commander for the Middle East, General Frank McKenzie, who met with the SDF's commander, Mazloum Abdi, at an undisclosed military base in eastern Syria, said the Kurdish leader wanted assurances that the US would continue to help his fighters
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/26/2020 - 07:00
Syrian paramedics carry away on a stretcher a wounded man following a regime air strike on a vegetable market in Syria's last…
Middle East
EU Condemns Northwest Syria Offensive
'The renewal of the offensive in Idlib, including repeated air strikes and shelling targeting civilians are unacceptable and must cease,' an EU spokesman said in a statement
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 08:32
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 13, 2020.
Europe
Turkey's FM Urges Russia to Halt Syrian Government Attacks
In his remarks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insisted it was Moscow's responsibility to stop the violence, as Russia has been a staunch supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in the civil war
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 08:49
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage