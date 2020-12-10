Trump: Morocco Normalizes Ties with Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Morocco has normalized relations with Israel.



“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Trump tweeted.



The agreement was brokered with the help of the U.S., making Morocco the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in the past four months.



The agreement was reached after Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara, site of a decades-old territorial disagreement between Morocco and a breakaway Algerian-supported movement that wants to establish an independent state in the territory.



“The United States affirms, as stated by previous Administrations, its support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory,” the White House said in a proclamation.