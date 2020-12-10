Middle East

Trump: Morocco Normalizes Ties with Israel

By VOA News
December 10, 2020 01:46 PM
In this Dec. 7, 2020 photo President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has announced that…
President Trump has announced that Israel and Morocco will normalize relations in the latest achievement of his administration's press to push Arab-Israeli peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Morocco has normalized relations with Israel.
 
“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Trump tweeted.
 
The agreement was brokered with the help of the U.S., making Morocco the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in the past four months.
 
The agreement was reached after Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara, site of a decades-old territorial disagreement between Morocco and a breakaway Algerian-supported movement that wants to establish an independent state in the territory.
 
“The United States affirms, as stated by previous Administrations, its support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory,” the White House said in a proclamation.

Related Stories

FILE - Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photoshoot for FIX's Princess Collection in Dubai, UAE, Sept. 8, 2020.
Middle East
Israel, UAE Sign First Cooperation Agreements
In major milestone, two states sign agreements allowing visa-free travel
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 11:16 AM
General view during the first working cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli…
Middle East
Israeli Cabinet Approves UAE Peace Deal 
Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to meet soon 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 07:47 AM
Map of Qatar
Middle East
Resolution of Gulf Dispute Seems Within Reach, Saudi Arabia Says
Kuwait announces progress toward ending a row that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 10:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage