Middle East

Turkey Expects Russia to Immediately Stop Syrian Regime Attacks in Idlib

By RFE/RL
February 06, 2020 08:38 AM
Syrian rescuers search for victim between rubble of a destroyed house after deadly airstrikes at the northern town of Sarmin,…
Syrian rescuers search for victim between rubble of a destroyed house after deadly airstrikes at the northern town of Sarmin, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Turkey expects Moscow to put an end to Syrian government forces' attacks in the northwestern region of Idlib immediately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Map of Idlib, Idlib province, Syria

Cavusoglu, speaking to reporters on Thursday in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, said Turkey needed to work with Russia to resolve problems in Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to push back Syrian government forces in Idlib unless they withdraw from the region by the end of month, after an attack by Syrian forces killed eight Turkish military personnel in Idlib on February 3.

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Istanbul, Jan. 8, 2020.

Cavusoglu also said that a Russian delegation would come to Turkey to discuss Idlib and that Erdogan might meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, if necessary.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on February 6 that Russian and Turkish "military specialists" were killed by militants who staged more than 1,000 attacks in the last two weeks of January in the de-escalation zone in Idlib.

"There has recently been a dangerous increase in tension and a surge of violence in Idlib," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Russia continues to closely coordinate with Turkey and Iran on the ground in Syria, the statement said.

Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in Syria's conflict, have agreed to work toward de-escalating the fighting in Idlib and creating a demilitarized zone.

A war monitor said on February 6 that Syrian government forces battling rebels in Idlib were hit by Turkish artillery fire as they tried to seize the town of Saraqeb.

Government forces backed by air strikes had encircled and entered Saraqeb, 15 kilometers east of Idlib city, the previous day, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Related Stories

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, February 3, 2020. Turkish Presidential…
Europe
Turkish-Russian Tension Over Syria Opens Door to Washington
Monday's killing of Turkish  soldiers, by Russian-backed Syrian government forces, fuels Ankara-Moscow tensions, offering Washington chance of reset with Ankara
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 18:33
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria.
Middle East
Turkey Hits Syrian Government Forces in Escalating Violence Over Idlib
Strikes come in retaliation for the killing Monday of Turkish soldiers; Turkey's Erdogan warns Moscow not to interfere in latest test to Turkish-Russian cooperation in Syria
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 07:33
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, search for survivors following an air-strike on the…
Extremism Watch
Will the Recapture of Syria’s Idlib Affect Islamic State?
A recent report published by the UN Security Council said the Syrian province remains dominated by extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State terror groups
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 00:31
RFE/RL logo
Written By
RFE/RL

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage