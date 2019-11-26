Middle East

Turkey Says Car Bomb Kills 17 in Northeastern Syria

By Associated Press
November 26, 2019 12:03 PM
Destroyed vehicles are seen following a car bomb attack at a local market in the Turkish-held Syrian Kurdish town of Tel Hal along the border with Turkey in the northeastern Hassakeh province, Nov. 26, 2019.
Destroyed vehicles are seen following a car bomb attack at a local market in the Turkish-held Syrian Kurdish town of Tel Hal along the border with Turkey in the northeastern Hassakeh province, Nov. 26, 2019.

ANKARA - A car bomb went off in a Turkish-controlled area of northeastern Syria on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said more than 20 others were wounded in the explosion in the village of Tal Half, near the city of Ras al-Ayn.

Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters captured the Ras al-Ayn area in October when Ankara invaded northeastern Syria to drive away Syrian Kurdish fighters.

The ministry blamed the attack, the latest in a string of deadly car bomb attacks in the area, on Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Ankara views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey. The fighters had however partnered with the U.S. against the Islamic State group.

In a major shift in the power balance in oil-rich northeastern Syria, U.S. troops pulled back from the border with Turkey to avoid clashes with a NATO ally, opening the way for the Turkey-backed invasion.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A road sign is seen at the entrance to al-Bab, Syria, July 23, 2019. A car bomb explosion in the town Saturday killed more than a dozen people.
Middle East
Car Bomb Kills at Least 18 in Syrian Town Held by Turkey
Turkey's Defense Ministry blamed the main Kurdish militia, known as the People's Protection Units, for the blast in al-Bab, Aleppo province
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/16/2019 - 10:40
Turkish soldiers patrol the northern Syrian Kurdish town of Tal Abyad, on the border between Syria and Turkey, on October 23,…
Middle East
Turkey Faces Growing Regional Tensions Over Syria
Straining ties with allies, President Erdogan warns Turkish forces will not leave Syria until all foreign powers withdraw
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 14:33
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Turkish soldiers, right, and Turkey-backed opposition fighters stand atop a…
Middle East
Amnesty: Turkey Arrests Hundreds Over Criticism of Syria Offensive
Amnesty International says the crackdown is part of a wider post-coup attack on freedom of expression
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 20:50
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage