Middle East

Turkey's Military Action Interrupted Syria Humanitarian Effort, UN Says

By Lisa Schlein
October 11, 2019 11:25 AM
Syrians gather at the site of an explosion in the northeastern Kurdish city of Qamishli on October 11, 2019. - An explosives…
Syrians gather at the site of an explosion in the northeastern Kurdish city of Qamishli, Oct. 11, 2019.

GENEVA - U.N. agencies say intense shelling and airstrikes by Turkish forces along the northeastern Syrian border with Turkey are having a devastating impact on the estimated 3 million people who live there.  

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, says some 2.2 million people living in the Kurdish-controlled area could be affected. He says most are in need of humanitarian aid, as are hundreds of thousands of civilians in nearby government-controlled cities.

"United Nations and NGO staff remain on the ground and ready to respond, access and security permitting," Laerke said. "But active military operations have, of course, had an impact on our ability to provide relief, and local authorities have reportedly imposed strict security measures at checkpoints."

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels gather in al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province as they prepare to take part in Turkey's invasion of northeastern Syria, Oct. 11, 2019.

The U.N. human rights office says seven civilians — including women and children — have been killed or injured during the first two days of the Turkish operation.   

The agency says it has received disturbing reports that key civilian infrastructure such as water pumping stations and dams have been knocked out by the Turkish army and affiliated armed groups.

Human rights spokesman Rupert Colville says areas in northern Syria, such as Afrin and al-Bab, which already were under the control of Turkish forces, are continuing to face lawlessness, rampant criminality and violence.

"We have had specific reports of intimidation, ill-treatment, killing, kidnapping, looting and seizure of civilians' houses by the Turkish-backed armed groups in these areas, with civilians reportedly seized by members of these groups from their homes or at checkpoints, accused of affiliation with specific Kurdish armed or political groups," Colville said. "And, the fate and whereabouts of many of those civilians remain unknown."  

The U.N. children's fund says a pumping station that provides safe water to at least 400,000 people in Hassakeh governorate has been hit and is out of commission. It says technicians are unable to get to the station to repair it because of the fighting.

UNICEF says two schools reportedly have been taken over for military use and other schools in the area have been closed. It says child protection programs, as well as health and nutrition programs in camps for displaced people, have been suspended.

 

Related Stories

Syrian Kurds protest the Turkish offensive against Syria during a demonstration in front of the United Nation Headquarter in…
Middle East
US Calls Out Turkey, Slams Syrian Incursion as ‘Very Big Mistake’
Senior US diplomats voice growing concern as President Trump pushes for mediation between Ankara and the Kurds
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 22:59
A journalist takes cover in Akcakale near the Turkish border with Syria on October 10, 2019 as a mortar landed nearby, on the…
Middle East
US Forces in Syria Watching Turkey, Wary of Islamic State
Despite assurances from Ankara, US officials fear Turkey’s military operation against Kurdish forces in northeastern Turkey ‘could create scenes that ISIS could exploit’
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 21:43
Syrian Arab and Kurdish civilians arrive to Tall Tamr town, in the Syrian northwestern Hasakeh province, after fleeing Turkish bombardment on the northeastern towns along the Turkish border, Oct. 10, 2019.
Middle East
Humanitarian Concerns Mount as Turkish Incursion into Syria Widens
International and local aid agencies fear that hundreds of thousands of people could be at risk, creating a fresh refugee crisis
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 12:03
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq