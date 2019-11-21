Middle East

United States Ready to Work With New Lebanese Govt, President Aoun Tweets

By Reuters
November 21, 2019 11:54 AM
Every day for more than a month, demonstrators have been in the streets expressing their anger and celebrating what they call their "revolution" in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 17, 2019.
Every day for more than a month, demonstrators have been in the streets expressing their anger and celebrating what they call their ‘revolution’ in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 17, 2019.

BEIRUT - The United States is ready to work with a new Lebanese government that responds to the needs of its people, President Donald Trump said in a cable to Lebanese President Michael Aoun, according to a tweet from Aoun on Thursday.

Lebanon is mired in a deep political crisis amid nationwide protests that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign on Oct. 29.


U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Lebanon's leaders to form a new government capable of enacting reforms and fighting corruption after Hariri's resignation.

