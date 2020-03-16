US: Attacks on American Troops in Iraq ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’ 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi Monday that those responsible for a deadly attack on a military base last week must be held accountable.
“Discussed the deadly attacks on #Iraq’s Camp Taji military base with Prime Minister @AdilAbdAlMahdi. These actions will not be tolerated and the groups responsible must be held accountable by the Government of Iraq,” Pompeo tweeted Monday.
Discussed the deadly attacks on #Iraq’s Camp Taji military base with Prime Minister @AdilAbdAlMahdi . These actions will not be tolerated and the groups responsible must be held accountable by the Government of Iraq.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 16, 2020
Two American service members and a British medic were killed when Iraqi base Camp Taji came under a rocket attack last Wednesday. At least fourteen others were injured.
U.S. retaliatory strikes late Thursday and early Friday hit five weapons depots of the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.
The commander who oversees U.S. operations in the Middle East warned that the threat from Iran and its proxies “remains high.”
In a statement, the Pentagon described the strikes in Iraq as "defensive” and “proportional.”
Iraq’s Joint Operations Command called the U.S. strikes a “blatant attack” in a tweet Friday.
Cindy Saine contributed to this report.