US Carries Out Airstrikes Against Iran-backed Militia in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON - The U.S. military carried out airstrikes Sunday against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq, the Pentagon said.

The strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, the Pentagon said.

"As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," the Pentagon said in a statement.

