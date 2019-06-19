Middle East

US Point Person on Iran Says Trump Wants to Negotiate

By Associated Press
June 19, 2019 01:59 PM
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook speaks to VOA Persian at the State Department in Washington, May 9, 2019.
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook speaks to VOA Persian at the State Department in Washington, May 9, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. special envoy says President Donald Trump's Iran policy is ultimately aimed at bringing Tehran to the negotiating table.

Brian Hook briefed lawmakers at a House panel Wednesday amid concerns from some in Congress that the situation in the Middle East could escalate into military conflict.
 
Hook said, "no one should be uncertain about our desire for peace or our readiness to normalize relations should we reach a comprehensive deal."
 

Some in Congress have voiced concerns that U.S. troop buildups, sanctions pressure and heated rhetoric could accidentally pull the U.S. into a military confrontation with Iran.
 
The Pentagon approved an additional 1,000 troops to the region after a recent attack on commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the U.S. blames on Iran.

 

